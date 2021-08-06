Krewe of the Pearl announces new king and queen

The Krewe of the Pearl announces its 2021-2022 King and Queen, Sandy Kane and Cathy Smith of Picayune.

The Smiths are lifelong residents of Pearl River County. Sandy is currently a Pearl River County Supervisor for District 5, and has been since 2008. He has served as Board President for the past six years.

The Smiths have been married for 26 years. They both graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1992 and are alumni of Pearl River Community College. They have two sons, Hunter Kane Smith and Walker Smith, with a bonus son, Brandon Fletcher. Hunter and Brandon graduated from Pearl River Community College, and Walker currently attends The University of Southern Mississippi.

Sandy Kane owns and operates Airtech A/C & Heating. He is a member of Kiwanis. Cathy has been in the dental field for 20 years and owns and operates Kandy Kane’s Christmas Trees.

The Smiths have served countless volunteer hours with Sandy as president of both the PYAA and Picayune Football Booster Club, and Cathy as president of the Picayune Soccer Goal Club, member of the Manna Ministries Dental Program, and the Foster Children’s Christmas program.

The Smiths enjoy going to the beach, camping, car shows, and other activities that are fun and adventurous. Most of all, they enjoy spending time with family and their dog Rosie.

“We love Pearl River County and can’t wait to represent it this Mardi Gras season,” stated Cathy Smith.

The Krewe of the Pearl is Pearl River County’s only carnival organization. The Krewe is now taking new memberships for its 2021-2022 season.

The membership dues of $200 per couple/two persons include the banquet ball on January 29, 2022, at the Hide-A-Way Lake Lodge, places on the Krewe float in the parade on February 5, 2022, on Goodyear Boulevard, and the social events throughout the year. Members’ children are also welcome to ride in the parade.

Businesses and organizations can enter a float, car, truck or marching group in the parade. The theme for the 2021-2022 Krewe of the Pearl season is “Moonlight Over Monaco At the Vintage Ball.” Co-captains for the Krewe are Tina Stockstill, Debbie Craig, Suzy Dyle, Tana Fernandez, and Gina Rivero.

Visit the Krewe Facebook page to print out membership documentation and parade entry forms, or stop by and get them from John Pigott Allstate, 915 Highway 43 North, Picayune.