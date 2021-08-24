Jim Charlie Cobb, Sr.

August 20, 2021

Funeral Services for Jim Charlie Cobb, Sr., age 97, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel, 401 West Canal Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

