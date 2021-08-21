It’s about time for some good news

By Jan Miller Penton

Many years ago a situation occurred that made me feel very small and insignificant. I saw something very wrong happening, and I so wanted a voice to speak up against the evil. I believe this is one reason that I love to share my thoughts with you all. I’ve told the story before, but I’ll recap for the ones who haven’t heard it.

One evening a young Black man’s car broke down near our house and my big brother rode his bike down to see if we could help him in any way. The driver was a really nice young fellow, but he felt pretty shaken about being stranded away from home. He came to our house to call his parents, but insisted that he should stay with his car and wait for their arrival.

That is when the trouble started. An unscrupulous policeman and wrecker driver teamed up to tow his car outside the city limits. It was a bad situation, but when my brother, Paul, saw the flashing lights of the wrecker he went to see what was happening. Paul insisted they leave the young man’s car alone.

My brother was just a kid in high school himself, but he stood up for the right thing. Finally, the wrecker driver relented and towed the car to our driveway instead, but not without charged the young guy an unreasonable amount. It worked out that the young man wasn’t physically harmed, but I’m sure he never forgot the awful incident just as I never did.

At that moment I was so angry and disillusioned. I remember thinking that I would love to expose the people causing trouble. But I was only a child and didn’t have a voice.

I said all that to say this. At this time in our country we hear so many voices, and if you listen to negative voices long enough it can cause undue stress and worry.

When I was teaching school I always told my students that I didn’t have all the answers, but I knew someone who did.

So at this troubling time I go to the Bible to find my comfort and peace.

I think fear and uncertainty about the future is driving so many people right now, and that is unhealthy.

Here is a verse that helps me when I want to give in to worry or fear; I hope it will encourage you.

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth give way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling.” Psalm 46: 1-3

I’m trying to do my bit by following safety guidelines during this new surge of the pandemic, and I’m certainly not suggesting that we bury our heads in the sand. But we definitely need some good news, and this is the best!