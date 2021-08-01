Hattiesburg Man Pleads Guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery

According to court documents, Jonathan Nash, 21, of Hattiesburg, was involved in the armed robbery of a Valero gas station in Hattiesburg on March 4, 2019. During the robbery, a firearm was discharged and approximately $400 was taken from the cash register. Nash admitted his involvement in the robbery during a subsequent interview jointly conducted by the ATF and Hattiesburg Police Department.

Nash was originally indicted for this offense on March 16, 2021. He will be sentenced on November 10, 2021, in Hattiesburg, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.