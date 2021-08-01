H & Co. Salon ‘paying it forward’ with PRCC cosmetology scholarship

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College alumnus Hannah Davis Aucoin is giving back to her alma mater in a big way. The owner of H & Co. Salon in Poplarville recently announced her business has awarded its first scholarship for an incoming cosmetology student at PRCC.

The first recipient is Hailey Simmons, a graduate of Bogalusa High School in Louisiana.

“I have always enjoyed styling hair and doing makeup and I’m excited to begin the program,” Simmons said.

The $1,000 scholarship is split between the fall and spring semesters. H & Co. Salon plans to award the scholarship annually. Their goal is to cover tuition for one cosmetology student.

Davis Aucoin is a Poplarville resident and graduate of the PRCC Cosmetology program. She has a history of hiring PRCC cosmetology graduates, including two new hires from the July 2021 graduating class.

“Our goal is really to pay it forward,” Davis Aucoin said. “ I was able to attend the cosmetology program thanks to my mother. Not all prospective students are able to afford the tuition and cost of their kits.

“This scholarship could make it possible for someone to train and launch their career.”

The cosmetology program takes 11 months to complete with students needing 1,500 hours to complete. Students learn about hair care, nail care, chemical services, and skin care. The new class begins in August.

More information about the cosmetology program is available at http://prcc.edu/academics/ plans/hospitality/cosmetology. Students interested in applying for next year’s scholarship from H & Co. Salon can apply at https://www.hcosalonms.com/

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats) Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS) and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).