GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is currently monitoring Hurricane Ida.

As a result of anticipated weather impacts, all appointments scheduled Monday, Aug. 30, at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and the Mobile Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will be cancelled. The Biloxi VA Medical Center Emergency Room and inpatient services will remain operational. Operations at the GCVHCS’ Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City Beach clinics will continue as normal.

If you have any questions as to how your care could be affected, please call 228.523.5000 or use My HealtheVet Secure Messaging to communicate online with your VA health care team.

The GCVHCS’ official Facebook page and Twitter feed will continue to be updated with the latest information on the operational status of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

Media with questions on these closures are encouraged to contact the GCVHCS Chief of Community and Public Affairs, Vernon Stewart, at 816-806-7571 or at vernon.stewart@va.gov.

The Biloxi VA Medical Center and the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provide a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 77,000 Veterans.