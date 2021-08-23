Game 1: Montgomery 2, M-Braves 1 | Game 2: M-Braves 5, Montgomery 3

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Mississippi Braves split a doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium to finish a 5-1 road trip. The M-Braves got back to 20-games over .500 at 58-38 after a 5-3 game two win. The M-Braves dropped the first game, 2-1, ending a seven-game road winning streak.

Hendrik Clementina went 2-for-2 with a homer, and two RBI in the game two win, and Greyson Jenista had the game-winning hit in the seventh, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI. The M-Braves took five of the six games in the series, extending their lead back to 6.5 games.

The Biscuits (51-44) won their first game of the series in game one. This game was all about the pitching as only one earned run scored. Xavier Edwards’ two-run single in the bottom of the second inning proved to be the winning blow.

Justin Dean opened the game in the top of the first inning with a single to centerfield. He stole second base two batters later for his league-leading 26th stolen base.

Ford Proctor started the bottom of the second inning with a single, and the next batter, Jim Haley, reached on an error. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and after back-to-back outs recorded by starter Freddy Tarnok (L, 2-2), Edwards singled to left field to give the Biscuits the early 2-0 lead.

Shea Langeliers threw out his Double-A leading 27th baserunner in the bottom of the third inning as Jonathan Aranda was thrown out by a wide margin trying to swipe second.

Adrian De Horta started the top of the fifth inning in relief of Alex Valverde. Valverde had an excellent outing going 4.0 innings, with two hits, one walk, eight strikeouts, and zero earned runs.

Colby White (S, 1) replaced De Horta (W, 2-2) to start the top of the sixth inning. De Horta had a perfect 1-2-3 inning in his one inning of relief. Dean led off the top of the sixth inning by taking a fastball off the head. He then went first to third on a wild pitch and scored via a Jalen Miller sac fly to centerfield to cut the lead to 1-0.

Matt Withrow relieved Tarnok after five innings of work. Tarnok had a solid start going 5.0 innings with five hits, one walk, three strikeouts, and two unearned runs.

Langeliers was unable to reach base safely as his 18 game on-base streak came to an end. The M-Braves were held to two hits, and Dean collected both, going 2-2 with a hit by pitch.

The M-Braves struck first in game two of the doubleheader. Langeliers began the top of the second inning with a single up the middle, and CJ Alexander followed with a line drive to right field for a double. The following two batters, Jefrey Ramos and Clementina, had back-to-back sacrifice flies to give the M-Braves the early 2-0 lead.

Sean McLaughlin started the top of the third inning in relief of Alan Rangel. Rangel’s start was short, but he retired all six batters he faced, two via strikeout.

Christopher Gau was the first one out of the bullpen for the Biscuits, as he relieved Easton McGee after three innings. McGee finished with 3.0 innings, two hits, four strikeouts, and two earned runs.

In the top of the fifth inning, Clementina added to the M-Braves lead by blasting a 452-foot solo home run to straightaway centerfield to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Biscuits tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Greg Jones led off the inning with a single, and Jonathan Aranda followed with an RBI triple. Then, after back-to-back strikeouts, Niko Hulsizer hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 3.

The M-Braves immediately responded in the top of the seventh inning. Clementina opened the top of the inning with a single, and Miller followed with a double. Both came around to score as the next batter Jenista delivered the go-ahead two-run RBI single to reclaim the lead 5-3.

Daysbel Hernandez (S, 3) picked up the save with a perfect 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning on four pitches.

The M-Braves return home winners of 13 of their last 15 games.