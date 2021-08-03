Free Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics Coming to PRCC – Hattiesburg

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Pearl River Community College Forrest County Campus on August 12th and August 19th. These clinics are open to the public.

No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Thursday, August 12th

1 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 19th

1 – 3 p.m.

Pearl River Community College

Forrest County Campus

Multi-Purpose Room

5448 Highway 49 South

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.