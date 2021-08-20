Frank N. Egger

Jan 3, 1941 to August 15, 2021

Frank N. Egger died peacefully and comfortably after a two week battle with Covid 19. An active and engaged member of the Picayune community for over 50 years, Frank was well known for his willingness to fight for what he felt was right even when others may not have always agreed. He had a brilliant mind and could repair almost anything. He was passionate about his friends, classic cars and women—having many during his long years on this earth. He had a zest for life, always priding himself on “figuring things out” and spent his later years giving back to others–especially at his beloved Picayune Senior Center. He was a real character and was often the center of attention wherever he went—especially at a parade or car show.

Frank is survived by his companion and girlfriend for the last four years, Linda Mason Kelly and his ex-wife, Claudia Bisette of Picayune, MS. He was the brother to Rebecca “Becky” Vallarian of Amory, MS and father to Vanessa Whitley of Benton AR, Sherry Cronin of Westfield, NJ and Ryan Davis Egger of Louisville, MS. He was known affectionately as “Pop Pop Frank” to Cody Sparks, Daniel Cronin and Evan Cronin, and was a great grandfather to Khloe, Ryelie and Conner Sparks and Harley Egger.

Funeral services and a celebration of his life was held at Picayune Funeral Home on Thursday, August 19 at 10 am. Frank “stories” are highly encouraged to be shared and will be recorded with the hope of sharing with those unable to attend. The family requests masks to be worn and encourages vaccinations in the future to prevent losing other loved ones. On Friday, August 20 at 4 pm, he will be laid to rest at his family burial plot at Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS where he was born and raised. The family also expresses their deep gratitude for the care and compassion he received in the ICU at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

