East Mississippi Community College announces 2021-22 cheerleading team

SCOOBA — Comprised of seven returners and 10 newcomers, the East Mississippi Community College cheerleading team for the 2021-22 academic year has been announced by EMCC cheer coach Danielle D. McDade.

Bethany Washington (Greenville Christian School) will be returning for a third year with EMCC’s cheerleading team.

Neshoba Central High School products Millie Holley and Katie Simmons are also back for the Lions, along with fellow rising sophomores Autumn Beal (West Marion HS), Aislynn Cochran (Canton Academy), Keilyn Conley-Tate (Starkville HS), and Blair Lathem (Sebastopol HS).

Cochran, who also competed for EMCC’s softball team this past season, will be joined on East Mississippi’s cheer squad by returning Lady Lions softball teammate Kaitlynn Stroud (Enterprise HS) and incoming EMCC softball signee Anna Lauren Bain (Marshall Academy).

Additionally, the 2021-22 EMCC cheer team will feature a pair of incoming former high school teammate tandems in Kaitlyn Hairston and DeWittney White from Noxubee County High School as well as Lindsey Higginbotham and Raychel Smith out of Southeast Lauderdale High School.

EMCC’s 17-member cheerleading team for the upcoming academic year will also include first-year members Cameron Boone (Wayne Academy), Chloe Godwin (Northeast Lauderdale HS), Jordan Ray (Hamilton HS), and Kendall Triplett (Philadelphia HS).