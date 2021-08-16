Driver killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Loranger – Shortly after 5:00 pm on August 14th, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 at the intersection of LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of an identified driver.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 40 in a 2012 Nissan Armada. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Restraint use is unknown at this time. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.