Curbside recycling in Picayune to be suspended starting Monday, Aug. 16

The recent COVID pandemic has impacted Coastal Environmental Services to the point that the city’s waste disposal service has decided to suspend curbside recycling.

Effective Monday Aug. 16, curbside recycling is suspended until further notice. The decision to suspend the service is partially based on the fact that the company currently has several drivers, helpers and administrative staff in quarantine after either testing positive or being in close contact with COVID. In the meantime the suspension will allow CES to move its assets to effectively continue colleting regular household garbage during normal scheduled services.

There will also be a delay in green waste pick up as the company shifts drivers from Boom trucks to residential garbage trucks. Based on driver availability, boom trucks will be utilized as often as possible.

Curbside recycling services will resume once staffing issues are resolved.