August 28, 2021

  • 79°

COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida 

By Special to the Item

Published 8:57 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar