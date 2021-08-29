COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Halted in Central and South Mississippi Due to Hurricane Ida
JACKSON, Miss. – In anticipation of Hurricane Ida, all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. Further cancellations are possible.
Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.
You Might Like
Libraries in county to be closed Monday
Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library and Poplarville Public Library will be closed Monday, August 30. The Board of Trustees will... read more