COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 10, 2021

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health as of Aug. 10 Mississippi reported 3,163 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths between July 28 and Aug. 10.

Mississippi has a total of 7,710 COVID related deaths since the start of the pandemic. In that same time frame, about 160 outbreaks have been recorded in long-term care facilities.

The majority of cases are reported in patients who are not vaccinated. From July 14 to Aug, 10, non-vaccinated patients accounted for 97 percent of positive cases and 84 percent of the death toll, according to statistics released by MSDH.

Pearl River County has a reported a total of 5,843 cases with 160 total deaths since spring of 2020.

The total number of vaccine doses administered by Mississippi medical providers is 2.3 million, of which 1 million doses led to residents being fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 50 percent of the U.S population is fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, only 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, MSDH reports.