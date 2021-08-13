Church Field Day

Every month Unity Baptist Church holds an event for kids and spreads the gospel to the community.

This Saturday Unity Baptist Church will host a Game-On Children’s Ministry Field Day.

The event will feature a four-part relay race, water balloons musical chairs and other fun activities for the community and children in grades K-6. The field day will be held at the church from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. This event will be free and snacks and drinks will be provided.