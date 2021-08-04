Biloxi PD asking for help to identify theft suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a reported theft suspect. The unknown, W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole several pieces of lawn/ yard equipment, valued at over $900.00 dollars, from the bed of a parked vehicle on or about July 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Beach Blvd. The alleged W/M suspect was driving a silver four door sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon. The W/M is described as being skinny with possible red / strawberry or brown colored hair and a possible tattoo on his right wrist area.