August 3, 2021

  • 84°

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify alleged shoplifters

By Special to the Item

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two B/F’s reported to have shoplifted clothing from a business at 2600 Beach Blvd on 2 July 2021. The clothing, valued over $300 was allegedly concealed on the person of the B/F described as “heavy set”, wearing a sleeveless pink shirt, green pants, with long braids, possibly in her thirties. The other female was also “heavy set”, wearing a pink shirt with a zebra stripe in the middle, and zebra print pants, possibly in her late forties.

