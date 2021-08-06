Arrests collected on Aug. 5, 2021

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 29, for public drunk/profanity.

Dustin Toni Sevin, 45, 52 Weldy Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 29, for contempt of court.

Kevin Michael Treadway, 47, 167 Rustin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 29, for petit larceny, malicious mischief, controlled substance violation, taking away of a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.

Robin Jewell-Nicole Ballard, 45, 216 S. Greene Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Wesley Thomas Barnes, 43, 14 Shirley Wise Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 30, for receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Carrie Jo Beall, 37, 206 West Sycarmore Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

Jerrod Jermaine Bolton, 46, 504 Martin Luhter King Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Karla Chalane Graham, 44, 48 Shay Lane; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for court sentence.

Jenny Leola Hennes, 41, 100 Old Mixon Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for disturbing the peace, DUI, and public drunk/profanity.

Justin William Humphries, 29, 26 Sugarcreek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for DUI.

Michael Eugene Hyde, 43, 73302 Bud Howell Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for domestic violence.

Joshua Jermaine Jones, 38, 806 Herrin Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for possession of a controlled substance.

Phillip Kyle Martinez, 34, 56 Wyatt Lane; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for three counts of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Johnny W. Sterrett, 48, 600 South Hall; arrested by PRCSO on July 30, for DUI second.

Barron Diante Crawford, 26, 27 Sunny Acres, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 31, for three controlled substance violations and probation violation.

Kelly Dakota Farmer, 27, 33 Dakota Creek Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 31, for aggravated domestic violence.

Stefan Alexander Marrero, 35, 1621 Blount Rd., Jackson, Ga.; arrested by PRCSO on July 31, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and foreign fugitive warrant.

Jadon Keyant Charles, 27, 113 Clover Circle; arrested on Aug. 1 for four counts of contempt of court.

Mark Isaac Condiff, 42, 28 Hunters Trace; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 1, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Lunghoffer, 28, 89 Magnolia Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 1, for possession of a controlled substance.

Austen Allen McNay, 26, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 1, for contempt of court.

Ronald Joseph Buras, 32, 17 Angie Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 2, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Shawna Dionne Hinton, 38, 605 E. Lakeshore, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 2, for DUI.

Charles Ladonis Johnson, 29, 47 White Tail Trail; arrested on Aug. 2, for two counts of contempt of court.

Brittany Hart Merritt, 31, 85 Nooly Dr., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 2, for contempt of court.

Wyatt Ethan Mitchell, 31, 206 W. Sycamore Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 2, for shoplifting.

Natalie Elena Aguilar, 33, 818 Lake Arthur Circle, Slidell, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for domestic violence.

John Charles Doll, 45, 733 Pennsylvania Ave., Slidell, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for driving while license suspended.

Leo Ray Frickie, 56, 30 Hubert Ladner Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MHP on Aug. 3, for DUI.

James Knox, 78, 913 Souther St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for driving while license suspended and no insurance.

Shannon Holis Heath Peavy, 20, 74 Downs St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 3, for contempt of court.

Rashad Amos, 32, 455 Sundance Circle, Richland, Miss.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 4, for possession of a controlled substance, no seatbelt and two counts of no child restraint.

Megan Elizabath Bucher, 32, 43 Holloway Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 4, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Merrill Anthony Bucher, 36, 43 Holloway Rd., Carriere; arrested on Aug. 4, for three controlled substance violations.

Krista Brooke Cox, 29, 156 Joe Flemming Rd., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for contempt of court and commercial burglary.

Brooke Ann Garvey, 41, 2407 Hillsdale Rd.; arrested on Aug. 4 by Picayune PD for disorderly conduct.

Charles Adam St. Amand, 41, 8 King Rd., Carriere; arrested on Aug. 4, by PRCSO for taking away of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.