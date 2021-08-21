Agenda Announced for the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security’s (NCS4) 12th Annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition agenda is now available. The conference will be held on Nov. 9-10 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz., in conjunction with Title Sponsor, Aluma. The 2021 conference theme is Reconnect. Reflect. Inspire.

The conference provides an opportunity to reconnect with peers, reflect on industry changes and technological advancements, and support and inspire professionals making a difference in the safety and security of the sports and entertainment industries.

“We know how eager everyone is to gather in person, and we are excited to make that happen for our first face-to-face event since the COVID pandemic,” said Lauren Cranford, NCS4 Director of Operations. “We are working hard to bring meaningful content that is important and relevant to the sports and entertainment industry and look forward to sharing information and networking with peers during this exciting time together.”

The NCS4 announces Mark Campana, Live Nation Concerts’ Chief Operating Officer, as a keynote speaker to kick off the opening general session. Campana will inform attendees about “The Changing Entertainment Landscape.”

“The entertainment industry has adapted over the years to provide fans with better environments to enjoy a show, and it has been challenged to even a greater level over the past few years in that regard,” said Campana. “I look forward to delving into recent advancements in event management and what may be on the horizon.”

General sessions cover broad topics with panel discussions relevant to sports safety and security professionals in today’s ever-changing landscape, while breakout sessions allow participants to engage with panelists and attendees on key issues.

“The NCS4 provides a conference program that is a must for those involved with sports and special event management and security,” said Joe Monroe, University of Kentucky’s Chief of Police. “As we focus on rebounding from a pandemic, now is the time for you to connect with your peers and professionals to share best practices.”

Chief Monroe serves as a panelist on the general session entitled, “If You Build It, They Will Come: Best Practices for Managing Security Projects and Stakeholder Relationships,” where presenters discuss best practices for planning, implementing, monitoring, and managing facility renovations and new construction projects based on continuous risk assessment and predictive forecasting. Additionally, the panel shares insight on effective collaboration tactics with project stakeholders and third-party contractors to ensure harmonious working relationships throughout the lifespan of a project and beyond.

Additional general sessions include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: A New Lens on Safety and Security in Your Organization

Negligent Security Litigation – Preparing for the Unexpected

Integrating Cyber and Physical Security: An NFL Perspective

DHS SAFETY Act: Lessons Learned From the Evolving Landscape

Attendees choose two breakout sessions from the following topics with content ranging from new technologies to communication, crisis intervention, and more:

Breaking Barriers: The New Technologies Transforming Event and Venue Safety

Communicating in a Crisis: Are You Ready?

Enhancing Levels of Awareness Through Exceptional Focus, Performance, and Control in Extreme Situations

Intro to Crisis Intervention and De-Escalation Tactics

Thought-Provoking Security Program Continuity Considerations: Development, Evolution, and Continuum

In the breakout session, “Intro to Crisis Intervention and De-Escalation Tactics, participants can expect to learn the basic steps in de-escalation/crisis intervention based on cognitive responses vs. visceral responses. “This helps the sports security industry practitioner understand the different motivations associated with various reactions in their respective venues,” said Christian D’Alesandro, Dallas SWAT (Ret.).

In addition to keynote speakers, an awards luncheon, interactive panel discussions, and breakout sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore emerging technologies and network with peers during the conference. A social reception planned for the event’s first evening allows practitioners, industry partners, and exhibitors to gather in the Exhibit Hall to network with friends and colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere.

To unwind after the conference, attendees can explore the 316-acre resort and surrounding the Sonoran Desert. The resort features five swimming pools, a spa, and two championship golf courses. It is surrounded by desert vistas and mountain views with opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, and outdoor shopping nearby.