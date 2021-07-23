William Carey University announces fall registration

William Carey University’s fall term starts Monday, Aug. 23, at campuses in Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge, La.

Walk-in, open registration is Aug. 19. Admissions staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty advisors, register for fall classes and tour the campus.

“William Carey University is looking forward to welcoming students to campus. We are preparing now to offer in-person classes and activities, with some adjustments for larger gatherings. We are also monitoring updates from local, state and national health officials about the recent increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 and will revise our current policies, if needed,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

New fall students need not wait for open registration on Aug 19. They can start the registration process at any time by applying online at www.wmcarey.edu/admissions.

Late registration will be Aug. 23-27.

If you have questions: