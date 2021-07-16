Walking on Water in the Storms of Life

By Shannon Marshall

We have had a tremendous amount of rain lately, no doubt. If it weren’t for the promise from God that He would never destroy the earth by water again, I would say it is time to build an ark. No need to build an ark, but we can learn to walk on water especially in the storms of life. Would you like to walk on water?

Jesus did over thirty miracles in the New Testament. A miracle is the supernatural intervention of God into the normal course of things. One miracle recorded in Matthew was Him walking on water. Jesus had the disciples get into the boat and sail to the other side of the Sea of Galilee while He went up to the mountain to pray. A storm came up while the disciples were in the boat. They became afraid. Jesus came walking on the water out to their boat. Peter said, “Lord if it is you, command me to come to you on the water. So, He said ‘come.’ And when Peter had come down out of the boat, he walked on the water to go to Jesus.” (Matthew 14: 28-29) Yes, Peter walked on water. Here are six thoughts on learning to walk on water.

1. Keeping your focus on Jesus. Look to Jesus. Some storms are unavoidable. Just because you can’t see Jesus doesn’t mean He doesn’t see you.

2. Obeying the Father. Jesus kept the command simple, “Come.” Peter obeyed. Don’t try to figure out details just the direction.

3. Stepping in Faith. Faith was in the getting out of the boat and letting go. Little faith is better than no faith.

4. Avoiding the fear. When walking on water, there will be fear. Don’t sink in fear.

5. Saving by the facts. Jesus saved Peter’s soul and He saved him from drowning. Remember what Jesus has saved you from. Grace and faith go hand in hand. Grace is in Jesus hand. Great grace!

6. Choosing to worship. Worship is a choice. Once Jesus climbed into the boat the storm stopped. They then worshipped Jesus.

Be a water walker in the storms of life!