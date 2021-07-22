Vardel Chavonne Jones

July 15, 2021

But Jesus said, …. For of such is the kingdom of heaven. Matthews 19:14

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Noon in New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10-11:30 a.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Prophet Ronald Victor will officiate at the services and assisted by Apostle Marlon Thomas.

Vardel Chavonne Jones was born on July 20, 1996, in Las Vegas, NV. He moved to Picayune, MS as a young child with his mother the late Tayniasha Cakanota Magee. Vardel accepted Christ at a very young age. Vardel was a very humble and mannerable child.

Vardel Chavonne Jones received his formal education at Picayune Memorial High School in 2015. Vardel also played Football. He later continued his Education at Job Corp where he took a trade in Barbering. He loved spending time with his family and friends playing video games and listening to music. Vardel later became an employee of Waste Management in Louisiana.

Vardel was granted his angel wings on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the age of 24 and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Tayniasha Cakanota Magee; grandfather, Jerry “Busta” Magee.

Vardel leaves to cherish in memories, his beloved grandmother, Earline Williams; adorable great grandmother, Helen Taylor both of Picayune, MS; three loving brother; Treyvon Jones, Kelton Magee, both of Picayune MS, and Jermoney Hardy of Gulfport, MS; two sweet sisters, Jekia Hardy of Picayune, MS and Tekya Hardy of Gulfport, MS; two aunts, Tarshundra “Shay” Diggs of Atlanta, and Cherika Magee of Fremont, OH; three uncles, Deriera “Big Dip” Magee, Draeashun Magee, and Lamont Robertson all of Picayune, MS; a special niece, Alicia Magee; a special nephew, Kendrick Nichol; first cousins, Terence Magee, Keon Bolar, P’Trance Fields, Mekeya Fields, Dreadon Boone, Chan Magee and a host of other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home