USM Interior Design Students Earn Awards at Regional ASID Competition

Students from the Interior Design program in the School of Construction and Design at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) earned honors at the regional ASID Awards held by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) South Central Chapter, including four Silver and four Bronze Awards.

The South Central Chapter of ASID recognizes the most outstanding work by interior design students each year, and includes member universities based in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

“Our students’ work has been recognized through a blind-juried process by professional interior designers from surrounding states,” said Claire Hamilton, associate professor in interior design. “Receiving these awards not only identifies our students as some of the top performers in the region, but proves that their work is meeting rigorous design standards.”

Lindsey King, senior interior design major at USM from Jayess, Miss., recognizes the networking and professional opportunities provided by the ASID student chapter.

“As a student, it is a remarkable feeling to know that there are clubs and organizations that we can be a part of on campus that push us beyond our comfort zones,” said King. “ASID provides valuable networking opportunities and offers workshops that have enhanced my education; I am learning the skills needed to become a professional interior designer, and Southern Miss is helping me to pursue that dream.”

Award recipients include:

Lindsey King from Jayess, Miss. | Silver Award, Hand Rendering

The hand rendering was created for a class assignment with the goal of learning to visually communicate an idea to clients by using elements of design and a combination of media. The priority for this piece was to show the texture of the materials and vibrancy of the colors of the focal pieces, while having the rest of the drawing fade into the background for contrast.

Raymond Frierdich from Pearl, Miss. | Silver Award, New Student Spotlight: Commercial

Casa de la Desert, a container home, was created with the idea of a personal oasis in mind. The focus of his design process was to design a retreat where someone could completely reset, mentally and physically. His design was inspired by the breathtaking landscape and views of the Joshua Tree desert, mimicking the textures, colors, and organic shapes of the desert.

Robert McDonald from Metairie, La. | Silver Award, New Student Spotlight: Commercial

Midtown Dental Clinic is a commercial project designed to meet all ADA, HIPPA, and building code regulations, one of the most important undertakings for a dental practice. The goal of his clinic design was to use completely sustainable materials, have a contemporary aesthetic, and provide a calming and serene environment.

Kathryn Stanley from Fulton, Miss. | Silver Award, Hand Rendering

The hand rendering was a school project that presented students with the challenge to select a room scene and recreate it using different mediums. She chose to use Prismacolor markers and colored pencils to create a more realistic effect. She started with the markers to create a solid base, and then used the colored pencils on top for details and shadowing.

Melissa Nelson from Tylertown, Miss. | Bronze Awards, Computer Generated Rendering, Hand Rendering

The 3D rendering was an exterior rendering of a small residential project, where she was given a vacant lot to design a residence from the ground up for her clients—a single mother with a child and a grandparent with a minor disability. Based on the scenarios, the design took advantage of the potential of the lot, while responding to the needs and desires of the client, including staying within their budget.

Zoie Eddy from Mobile, Ala. | Bronze Award, Hand Rendering

The hand rendering was a school project that presented students with the challenge to select a room scene and recreate it using different mediums. Her rendering used watercolor, color pencils, and salt overlay to create some texture and definition.

Claire Thomas from Jackson, Miss. | Bronze Award, New Student Spotlight: Commercial

Midtown Dental Clinic is a local dentist office heavily influenced by nature and greenery that aims to calm anxious patients through its design. The cozy waiting room leads to soothing, private operatories in which patients can securely discuss their appointments and have worries melt away.