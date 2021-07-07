USM Alumnus Earns Prestigious Award from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

For his exemplary record of civic and professional service, University of Southern Mississippi (USM) alumnus Warren D. Miller has been honored as the 115th recipient of the prestigious Elder Watson Diggs Award by the Grand Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The award is named after the fraternity’s most revered founder and Laurel Wreath wearer, Elder Watson Diggs.

Miller, a native of Gulfport, Miss., will be conferred as the honoree during the Grand Chapter’s meeting and awards program on July 14. The Elder Watson Diggs Award, which salutes a lifetime of service to the fraternity and community, is the second-highest award presented to a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Miller takes immense pride in his long-standing membership of the Jackson, Miss., Alumni Chapter of the Southwestern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

“The fraternity promotes ‘achievement’ as a fundamental principal, dedication to community service, training for leadership and promotes brotherhood for members of the fraternity,” said Miller. “I am grateful that my professional experience has allowed for me to serve the organization in our commitment to the many achievements of the fraternity and to serve to community for the betterment of humankind.”

Miller, who now makes his home in Madison, Miss., earned his Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from USM in 1987. His family has created an extensive legacy at the University as his wife, Tracey W. Miller, and their daughters – Chesnee and Tristen – are also USM graduates. Additionally, his mother-in-law, Jewel Tucker, served as an administrative assistant to five USM presidents.

During his time at USM, Miller served as head equipment manager for the USM football team. He served as Kappa Iota undergraduate chapter Polemarch and was inducted into the USM Greek Life Hall of Fame in 2011. Miller has since served on the Southern Miss Alumni Association’s Board of Directors (2011-15) and is a Life Member of the University’s Alumni Association.

Miller has spent the majority of his career in professional technology services and low voltage systems integration. He is the principal executive of WDM Enterprises, LLC, a federal Department of Transportation-certified company in the states of Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Miller’s vast experience in coordinating services associated with natural disasters led to his appointment on the FEMA National Advisory Council, which serves as the key policy advisor to the FEMA administrator. He previously served as state president of the Mississippi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) for seven years and was elected to the Board of Directors of the National VOAD. The national organization promotes coordination and collaboration of non-governmental groups that assist survivors in the 50 states and five U.S. territories following disaster events.

As part of his long-standing service to Kappa Alpha Psi, Miller has been the leader in setting up the on-site technology registration systems and supported the back-office operations required to run the organization’s national meetings for 20 years. He has served by appointment under five national president administrations and was chosen to serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff under the 31st Administration of the fraternity.