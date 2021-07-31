Two arrested for church burglary

Two local men were recently arrested by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department after they were determined to have allegedly been involved in the burglary of a church just outside of Picayune.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the case began on July 20, when members of The Way Church, located on Highway 11 across the street from Hide-A-Way Lake, discovered the church had been ransacked and several items of value were taken.

Deputies and investigators arrived to check on the complaint, and determined that several items had been taken, including guitars, speakers, laptops and iPads.

Through the ensuing investigation, 20-year-old Rodney Robert Ryals of 27 B. Althea Dr., was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested on July 22 for three counts of burglary of a church or place of worship.

During interviews and continued investigation, 18-year-old Darrick H. Williams of 27A. Althea Dr., Carriere, was identified as a co-defendant in the case. He was later located and arrested on July 27, for two counts of burglary of a church or place of worship and commercial burglary.

Ogden said a number of the stolen items in the case were recovered as part of the arrests and that property was returned to the church.