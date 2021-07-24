Today is July 24, 2021

Amelia Earhart Day

Each year on July 24th, National Amelia Earhart Day honors the achievements of the aviation pioneer on the date of her birth. Author and American aviation pioneer, Amelia Mary Earhart was born on July 24, 1897. One of Earhart’s most impressive achievements took place on May 20, 1932.

How to Observe National Amelia Earhart Day

Learn about pioneers in women’s flight history. While Amelia Earhart is the most well-known female aviator, she is certainly not the only one! … Encourage your daughter to be a pilot. The number of women pilots grew rapidly from 1960 to 1980 but has plateaued since. … Fly.

Cousins Day

National Cousins Day is celebrated every year on July 24. On this day, we honor cousins and the important role they play in our lives as the first and closest friends we have while growing up. Some cousins can be like our siblings, and this is the perfect day to show your favorite cousins how much you appreciate them.

International Self Care Day

Every year on July 24th, International Self Care Day promotes self-care as a vital foundation of health. It’s also a day for people around the world to prioritize self-care and make it a part of their lifestyle.

When you take care of yourself to stay well, you are practicing self-care. Staying well includes taking care of your whole self: physically, mentally, and emotionally. For some, self-care also includes taking care of themselves spiritually. So what exactly does self-care look like? It could be as simple as having some quiet time each day. Others might have coffee with a friend at least once a week.

Other examples of self-care include: