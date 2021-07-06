Statement from the Lieutenant Governor on the Resignation of Senators Sampson Jackson, Tammy Witherspoon

“After nearly three decades of service, Senator Jackson has a wealth of experience and knowledge about the legislative process and policy which served his district very well. Senator Witherspoon was equally as dedicated to finding solutions and opportunities for her constituents.

Both Senators had a collegial and congenial nature in the chamber, and oftentimes worked across the aisle on issues aimed at making Mississippi a great place to live and work. We are grateful for their service to our State, and we wish them both well in their respective new roles.”

###

Elected in 1992, former Senator Sampson Jackson (D-Preston) was the Chairman of the Forestry Committee. He represented District 32, which includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston counties. Senator Jackson submitted his resignation to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Elected in 2016, former Senator Tammy Witherspoon (D-Magnolia) was the Chairwoman of the Enrolled Bills Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Housing Committee. She represented District 38, which includes Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties. Senator Witherspoon submitted her resignation to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Senator Witherspoon began her term as Magnolia Mayor on July 1.