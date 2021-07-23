Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction

The College has maintained its Overall Distinction ranking for nine years.

Spring Hill College has been recognized for its commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. The College has maintained its ranking as an overall College of Distinction, Catholic College of Distinction, and Alabama College of Distinction since 2012. The College has also received a distinction in three particular areas: Business, Nursing, and Career Development since 2018.

Colleges of Distinctions’ selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. The award is given to only those that adhere to these four key areas: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.

E. Joseph Lee, PhD, President of Spring Hill College said, “We are honored to achieve this level of distinction. It’s a true acknowledgment of Spring Hill’s efforts to focus on every student’s unique set of abilities, their specific goals, and providing a campus community where they can thrive.”

Colleges of Distinction founder Wes Creel said, “It’s inspiring to see Spring Hill College commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years.”

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.