Smokies’ three homers down M-Braves on Sunday, 6-3

SEVIERVILLE, TN- The Tennessee Smokies hit three home runs on Sunday to produce six runs in a 6-3 victory over the Mississippi Braves to close out the series. The M-Braves split the six-game series with the Smokies and suffered back-to-back losses for just the third time since the beginning of June. The Braves did win the season series over the Smokies, 7-5.

The M-Braves gave starter Hayden Deal a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Shea Langeliers. Justin Dean scored after leading off with a single and stealing his league-leading 19th base.

Jalen Miller cranked his second home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead out to 2-0.

Deal, making his league-leading 13th start of the season, retired the first seven batters faced and held Tennessee off the scoreboard until the fifth inning. With rain falling, Levi Jordan hit an opposite-field two-run home run to tie the game. Deal threw 70 pitches over 5.0 innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The Smokies lead didn’t last long as Langeliers recorded his 14th multi-hit game with an RBI single to score Trey Harris, and put Mississippi back on top 3-2.

M-Braves reliever Sean McLaughlin took over for Deal in the sixth and gave up the lead on Brennen Davis’ second home run of the series to make it 3-3.

The Smokies got their third and most consequential home run in the seventh inning when former Florida Gator Nelson Maldanodo hit a three-run home run off of Emmanuel Ramirez (L, 2-1) to put the Smokies up 6-3.

Smokies reliever Juan Gamez (W, 3-0) got the win, and Cayne Ueckert (S, 5) got the final four outs to secure the save.

The M-Braves scattered eight hits in the game, with Langeliers leading the way finishing 2-for-4 with his eighth double and two RBI. Drew Lugbauer was 1-for-3 with a walk, and Dean was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and run.

The M-Braves head home with a 3.5 lead over Pensacola in the Double-A South standings.

After Monday’s off-day, the M-Braves will play host to their in-state rival Biloxi Shuckers beginning Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Odalvi Javier (5-2, 3.15) makes the start for the Braves against a to-be-determined starter for the Braves. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.