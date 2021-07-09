Picayune officers arrest two for possessing crack, ecstasy and Xanax

Two Picayune residents were arrested by the Picayune Police Department on Wednesday for alleged drug violations.

According to a departmental release, during a traffic stop on Memorial Boulevard, the officer could see the two occupants of the vehicle moving around the inside of the vehicle in a suspicious manner.

The officer later identified the occupants as 48-year-old Carl Jenkins of 130 Margaret St. and 34-year-old Lasunda Dawson of 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. A2.

Officers then asked both occupants to exit the vehicle due to the suspicious activity.

Utilizing investigative techniques, the officers recovered crack cocaine, ecstasy, and Xanax from both suspects, the release states. Also recovered was a large amount of cash.

Both suspects were arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and three counts of tampering with physical evidence, the release states.

While Dawson was taken into custody at the scene, Jenkins was taken to an area hospital for treatment of chest pains. As a result, warrants were issued for Jenkins’ arrest when he is released from the hospital, the release states.