Pearl River massage therapy program receives hands-on donation

Special to the Item

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Students in Pearl River Community College’s new Massage Therapy Technology program at the Forrest County Campus will have the opportunity to learn hands-on skills thanks to a local company.

The Sunray Companies, an award-winning operator of best-in-class franchised brands in the retail and hospitality sectors, have donated six massage tables and a massage chair to PRCC for the massage therapy program.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 16. The new class instructor is Shannon Busby, who has been a massage therapist for 24 years.

“The Sunray Companies helped get this program launched at PRCC as there is a great need for massage therapists in the industry not only locally, but statewide and nationally too,” said Amber Sukhbaatar, Vice President of Culture and Marketing for the Sunray Companies. “Full-time massage therapists make an average of $45,000+ per year even right out of school so it’s a great career with a lot of growth as the industry and demand continues to grow in the health sector. We’re looking forward to being active partners and supporters of the PRCC program.”

Massage Therapy is a 45-hour, 12-month program designed to prepare students for careers as professional massage therapists. The curriculum prepares students to develop knowledge and skills for practicing massage therapy. Classes will run during the day, Monday through Thursday.

“It takes companies like Sunray to recognize the potential that our community colleges have in our work force,” said Busby. “It is not only a plus that we have a good relationship with local companies but also having somewhere to place our students in the job market.”

Sunray Companies employ more than 150 licensed massage therapists at their Massage Envy clinics in Mississippi and Louisiana. As a partner in the industry, Sunray Companies help grow and support massage therapy programs through community colleges and private schools.

“When companies like Sunray donate to our program, it shows they see the value in what Pearl River is doing,” said Dr. James David Collum, PRCC Dean for Career and Technical Education at the Forrest County Center. “This donation will allow our students greater opportunity to hone the skills they need to be successful after they graduate.”

Certified Massage Therapists will treat patients by massaging to manipulate the muscles and others soft tissues of the body. Therapists can relieve pain, help heal injuries, improve circulation, relieve stress, increase relaxation, and aid in general wellness of a patient.

Core courses emphasize massage therapy principles, ethics, business, applications, pathology, anatomy and physiology, technique modalities, and kinesiology.

For information about the Massage Therapy Technology program, call 601-554-5505, email sbusby@prcc.edu or visit the Forrest County Campus on U.S. 49 South.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats) Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS) and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).