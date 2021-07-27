Ole Miss Women’s Golf Ranked in Top-10 of WGCA All-Scholar Teams

Rebels Make List for First Time in Program History

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned its first-ever WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award ranking 10th in the nation among more than 300 NCAA Division I schools with a cumulative team grade point average of 3.88 for the 2020-21 academic year.

The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2020-21 season. The Rebels’ GPA of 3.876 was also the best in the SEC.

Ole Miss becomes the first program ever to win a national title and be named a WGCA All-Scholar GPA Award top-25 team in the same season.

Four Rebels were honored with the WGCA All-America Scholars which was announced earlier this month. Ellen Hume , Andrea Lignell , Kennedy Swann and Chiara Tamburlini all earned the prestigious accolade.

