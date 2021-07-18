Ole Miss Football Adds Offensive Line Transfer from Utah

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Mis head football coach Lane Kiffin officially announced the addition of transfer offensive lineman Orlando Umana on Friday.

Umana, who will be immediately eligible, joins the Rebels after spending four years at Utah where he appeared in 40 career games, including 26 starts. 22 of those starts came at center for the Utes.

Battling injury, Umana appeared in just one game for Utah during a shortened 2020 season. As a junior, he earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention honors in 2019 after starting 12 games at center.

Umana played in all 14 games on the offensive line as a sophomore in 2018, starting four at left guard and the last nine at center for Utah. The Sacramento, California, native allowed three sacks in 348 pass blocks in 2018. As a true freshman, Umana played in all 13 games on special teams in 2017, including three appearances on the offensive line.

Prior to his time at Utah, Umana was a two-way prep star at Grant Union High School in Sacramento. He was a two-time first-team Sacramento Bee All-Metro selection and earned first-team Maxpreps All-Sac-Joaquin Section accolades as a senior. Umana also participated in track, finishing second in the Delta League as a junior in the discus and shot put.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.