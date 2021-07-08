Mississippi State Volleyball Adds Freshman Duo for 2021 Class

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball head coach Julie Darty Dennis announced the addition of two freshmen student-athletes for the 2021 season, as defensive specialist Yuliana Amador and setter Laughlin Murray join the MSU roster.

With the addition of Amador and Murray, the Bulldogs have four freshmen coming into the program this fall, as the signings of Avery Fitzgerald and Sania Petties were announced in November.

Yuliana Amador | 5-10 | Defensive Specialist | Orlando, Fla./Lake Nona High School

Amador spent three seasons on the varsity squad at Lake Nona High School. As a senior, she led the Lions to a runner-up finish in the Class 7A State Championship and tallied 20 digs in the title match. Amador received Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-State laurels for her performance during her senior season.

Amador also found success on the club level, helping Orlando Tampa Volleyball Academy to a first-place finish at AAU Nationals in 2016 and a third-place result in 2019. She also helped Oviedo Volleyball Academy to a third-place finish in 2019.

Laughlin Murray | 5-9 | Setter | Charleston, S.C./Ashley Hall School

Murray comes to Starkville following a five-year varsity career at Ashley Hall School. Murray helped her team to a top-three finish in each season, and led the Panthers to a South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state title in 2018 with 49 assists over three sets in the championship match. She totaled 2,100 assists, 718 digs and 277 kills during her career. Murray was also a three-time SCISA All-Star and Post & Courier All-Lowcountry selection.

The Charleston, South Carolina, native finished her prep career with a special mention All-America selection by PrepVolleyball.com and an all-region pick by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She tallied 329 assists in during her senior season.

Murray also played for Carolina Union Volleyball Club. In 2020, Murray was one of 26 athletes to earn the 2020 Ultra Ankle Junior Volleyball Association Athleader Award, given to “male and female indoor and beach volleyball athletes who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, responsibility and selflessness.”

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching @HailStateVB.