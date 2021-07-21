Mississippi man arrested for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Mississippi man was arrested yesterday for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges. Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi this morning.

According to court documents, Brock was on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6. As depicted in body-worn camera (BWC) footage, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd. As alleged, Brock repeatedly pushed and struck officers with the rod.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and FBI Jackson Field Office’s Southaven Resident Agency, who identified Brock as #319 in its seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department, with significant assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police Department, Southaven Police Department and Desoto County Sheriff’s Office.

In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.