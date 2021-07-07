MHP worked two fatalities over holiday weekend in state, none local

Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a number of incidents over the Fourth of July weekend, with two incidents leading to fatalities.

None of those fatalities occurred with Troop K, which covers the six coastal counties of Mississippi, including Pearl River County.

Within Troop K, there were 45 collisions, of which 9 entailed injuries.

There were seven DUI arrests within that area , three drug related arrests and 39 citations issued for seatbelt violations. The holiday enforcement period took place from 12:01 a.m. July 2 to midnight on July 5.

The two fatalities are listed below.

On Sunday, July 4th, 2021 at approximately 11:33 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run crash on US61 in Desoto County involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US61. Donterio T. Brewer, 32, of Charleston, MS was walking northbound on US61 in the southbound lane. The unknown vehicle collided with Donterio T. Brewer who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Monday, July 5th, 2021 at approximately 1:23 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run crash on MS373 in Lowndes County. The preliminary investigation revealed Marquis R. Dixon, 31, of Columbus, MS was traveling southbound on MS373 while riding a 2013 Kymco scooter. An unknown vehicle traveling on MS373 collided with the Kymco scooter. Marquis R. Dixon received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.