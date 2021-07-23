Men’s Golf named GCAA All-Academic Team

Special to the Item

NORMAN, Okla. – The Ole Miss men’s golf team has been recognized as an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Friday (July 23). Holding a team grade point average of 3.24 throughout the 2020-21 season, the Rebels earned the outstanding team academic award by easily cracking the minimum GPA needed (3.0) to be considered for the honor.

“I’m proud of the work our guys did not only on the course, but in the classroom as well,” said head coach Chris Malloy. “So many different challenges were faced this past year. The guys remained focused throughout and took care of business, proving to be great student-athletes.”

The men’s golf team is no stranger to having success in the classroom. Sophomore Veeti Mahonen and freshman Ludvig Eriksson produced 4.0 GPAs as nine Rebels earned academic honors from the SEC this past season Joining Mahonen on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll were Jack Gnam, Thomas Hogan, Charlie Miller, Brett Schell, Jackson Suber, Sarut Vongchaisit and Cecil Wegener. Meanwhile, freshman Kye Meeks landed on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

On the course, Ole Miss earned an NCAA Regional berth for the fourth straight championship season. Suber led the team with a pair of individual victories, collecting PING All-American Honorable Mention and First Team All-SEC accolades along the way.

