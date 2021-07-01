McHenry Man Sentenced to Over Eleven Years in Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

Gulfport, Miss. – Dexter Kimsey, 26, of McHenry, was sentenced today to 141 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Jack P. Staton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New Orleans.

Kimsey was also ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $14,000 and an assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

In June, 2019, HSI Gulfport and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant at a McHenry residence where electronic devices belonging to Dexter Kimsey were recovered. Kimsey’s on-line account and cell phone were found to contain still and video format child exploitation visual depictions.

Kimsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2020. He pled guilty on March 31, 2021 to transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.