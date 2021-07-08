MBI issues silver alert for Simpson County man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Alex Higgins of Mendenhall, MS, in Simpson County.
He is described as a white male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at about 3:00 pm in the 200 block of Dewitt Flint Road in Simpson County, wearing a light green shirt and green shorts.
He was last seen walking in an unknown direction.
Family members say Alex Higgins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alex Higgins, contact Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.
GCVHCS to receive mobile medical unit July 9
BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to receive a Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) July... read more