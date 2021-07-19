MBI issues missing/endangered child alert
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Zion Amar Williams of Coldwater, MS, in Tate County.
He is described as a bi-racial male, weighing 27.4 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, July 18, 2021, at about 7:30 pm in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.
Zion Amar Williams is accompanied by Heather Cox, a white female wearing black or brown pants and a black string top shirt.
Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox are believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zion Amar Williams and Heather Cox, contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.
