Margaret Rhea Childress
July 3, 2021
Margaret Rhea Childress of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the age of 78.
A private service will be held by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
