Kuhn adds Grinstead to staff

PERKINSTON — New softball coach David Kuhn took the first step in putting together his Mississippi Gulf Coast coaching staff, and it’s an assistant who is no stranger to the MACCC.

Kuhn has hired former Mississippi Delta head coach Brad Grinstead. Grinstead coached Kuhn’s daughters in summer ball in Arkansas, so he’s known him for a long time.

“I know he’s a great person with high character,” Kuhn said. “He’s got a tremendous work ethic. He’s got a lot of experience in that Mississippi community college system, and he’s highly respected by his peers. He’s a really great person and a great softball coach, and I think he’s gonna be a huge asset to the Gulf Coast family.”

Grinstead elevated the Mississippi Delta program to new heights in his four seasons there. The Trojans had their first double-digit win total in recent history in 2019, including a win over a Gulf Coast team that was ranked in the top-10 nationally. He placed players on the All-MACJC first-team both years, and his 2020 team finished with a 3.59 grade-point average.

“It’s going to be amazing because you’re getting two driven country boys together, and I’m excited to see what we can do with the hard work we’ll put in together,” Grinstead said. “I get to come work with David while staying the MACCC, and we get to continue to take Gulf Coast forward. Kenneth Long did a great job there, and I’m excited to follow in those footsteps.”

Grinstead displayed great recruiting chops during stops as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Hendrix College and NAIA Lyon College, both in Arkansas. At Lyon from 2014-17, he helped a team that won 17 games the first year to one that reached 30 in the third.

He was a standout catcher for the Hendrix baseball team. A three-year letterman, he hit .312 for his career. He batted .368 as a junior before missing his senior season because of Tommy John surgery. He received All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Honorable Mention in 2010 and was on the SCAC Academic Honor Roll. Grinstead led the Warriors to the 2009 SCAC Tournament title, resulting in a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Grinstead has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Hendrix. He grew up in Craig, Colo., and he will marry his fiancée Taylor Kisner later this year.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.