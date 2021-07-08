Kevin Raymond appointed as director of the driver service bureau

JACKSON, MS – Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Kevin Raymond to Director of the Driver Service Bureau.

In his prior role, Raymond served as Deputy Director of the Driver Service Bureau. Before joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Raymond served as Chief Administrator to the Chief of Marine Patrol for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. He is a seasoned law enforcement officer and began his career with the Biloxi Police Department. Raymond later joined the Gulfport Police Department and was appointed to the rank of Commander. He also served as Deputy Chief of Police with the Moss Point Police Department.

Raymond is a United States Air Force veteran. He proudly served for four years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Following his appointment to Director of the Driver Service Bureau, Raymond has appointed the following individuals: