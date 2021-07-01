Juanita Marie Burns Coulter

June 29, 2021

Juanita Marie Burns Coulter of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 79.

Juanita was a native of Pearl River County and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Burns and her beloved fur baby, Mei.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coulter; parents, James Prentiss Burns Sr. and Allie Bates Burns; brothers, J.P. Burns Jr. and Bobby R. Burns; sister, Dorothy Burns Penton.

A private service was held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.