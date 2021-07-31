July 31, 2021

Jerry Joseph Duggan II,

Graveside Funeral Services for Jerry Joseph Duggan II, age 30, of Pearl River, LA, who passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 am at Carriere Cemetery.

Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

