Graveside Funeral Services for Jerry Joseph Duggan II, age 30, of Pearl River, LA, who passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 am at Carriere Cemetery.

Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com