Jenna Lyn Jeansonne

July 25, 2021

Private Graveside Funeral Services for Jenna Lyn Jeansonne, age 16, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, were held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:30 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 10:00 am until 10:30 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Burial was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com