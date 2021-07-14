HIMSS Analytics Honors Hattiesburg Clinic with O-EMRAM Stage 7 Recognition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Analytics recently announced that Hattiesburg Clinic has maintained its Stage 7 certification, the highest level of recognition, on the Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM).

The HIMSS model, which consists of eight stages (0-7), is designed to measure and evaluate the progress of an organization’s electronic medical records (EMR) systems. Meeting the requirements of each stage indicates the achievement of creating a nearly paperless environment.

Hattiesburg Clinic first attained Stage 7 of EMR adoption in 2015 and has upheld the elite status, having met the requirements for recertification in 2018 and again in 2021. Hattiesburg Clinic is among a small group of health care entities worldwide who have completed each stage of the HIMSS model.

“Hattiesburg Clinic’s recertification as a HIMSS-7 designee is a testament to the organization’s commitment to remaining on the cutting edge of technology and using it to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Chief Executive Officer Bryan N. Batson, MD. “This has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic when technology was crucial to assisting our physicians and other members of the health care team in serving the needs of our community. I am so proud of the talented group of people who work diligently behind the scenes to maintain this prestigious certification.”

For more information about Hattiesburg Clinic, visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com<http ://www.hattiesburgclinic.com>.