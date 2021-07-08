Harbor Freight Tools to open in Picayune on July 24

CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Picayune on Saturday, July 24 at 8 a.m.

The Picayune store, located at 781 Memorial Blvd, is the 18th Harbor Freight Tools store in Mississippi. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Store photos and logo available upon request.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Picayune and all of Pearl River County,” said Jason Thomas, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 16,200-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more … that means no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount. Details can be found at www.harborfreight.com/credit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.

Company Background

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Eric cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 23,000 employees. The company is still family owned and remains true to its humble beginnings while serving more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.

With core values of excellence, continuous improvement and doing the right thing, Harbor Freight Tools is working to constantly improve the quality of its products and is introducing hundreds of new tools and accessories each year with the features, performance and durability of the best brands on the market—but at a fraction of the price.

Harbor Freight Tools offers customers even deeper discounts with special coupon pricing. Customers can sign up to receive a monthly coupon book by mail with dozens of product coupons and additional discounts. Customers can also receive additional discounts by email. To sign up, visit HarborFreightSignUp.com.

Giving Back

Another of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves.

In order to help protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.

Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America. The program’s flagship program is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 outstanding public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. This year’s winners will be announced in October 2021. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.

Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.