Greyson Jenista and Bryce Elder named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher Of The Week

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that utility man Greyson Jenista and starting pitcher Bryce Elder are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week. Elder was also awarded the overall Double-A South Pitcher of the Week award.

Jenista, 24, played in all six games in Tennessee last week, starting two games at first base, two in left field and one in right field. The Houston, TX native hit .304 (6-for-20) with two home runs, two RBI, five runs, four walks, a stolen base, .407 OBP, and .973 OPS. Jenista logged three multi-hit games, including Friday’s 3-for-4 performance with a homer and two runs scored.

On the season, Jenista is batting .215 with three doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 21 RBI, three stolen bases, and .767 OPS over 52 games. Through 14 games in July, the big lefty is batting .292 with six extra-base hits, four RBI, 11 runs, nine walks, and .966 OPS.

The Atlanta Braves selected Jenista in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Wichita State University.

Elder, 22, earns his second straight Pitcher of the Week award after his second-straight 7.0 inning performance on Friday at Tennessee, notching his third straight win. The Decatur, TX native struck out five and walked three, seeding two runs on four hits in the M-Braves’6-4 victory over the Smokies. Over Elder’s last two starts and 14 innings, he’s given up two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks, lowering his Double-A ERA to 2.74. Elder boasts a 3-0 record for the M-Braves in four starts with a 1.00 WHIP and .173 opponents’ batting average.

In 13 starts combined between Mississippi and Rome, Elder is 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA, 76 strikeouts, 30 walks, and 1.19 to begin his professional career. The Atlanta Braves selected Elder in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Texas.