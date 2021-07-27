Glenda Westbrook

July 23, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Glenda Westbrook, age 80, of Salem Community, MS, who passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 5:00 pm at Carriere Cemetery.

Burial will be in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Robert Keith Holston Jr. and Bro. Stephen Spiers will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com